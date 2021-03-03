The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has now spent 15 nights in the hospital

Camilla Gives Update on Prince Philip: He's 'Slightly Improving' but It 'Hurts at Moments'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall says the royal family is keeping "fingers crossed" for Prince Philip following his 15th night in the hospital.

During a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday, Camilla, 73, added that the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments," reports ITV news.

"We keep our fingers crossed," she continued.

Philip was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for "tests and observation" for a pre-existing heart condition and continued treatment for an infection after having spent close to two weeks at the nearby King Edward VII Hospital.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday that Philp was "responding to treatment" at the high-tech teaching hospital, which houses one of Europe's largest specialist heart care units.

"Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition," added the Buckingham Palace statement.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Charles' wife Camilla is the second member of the royal family to publicly state that they're crossing their fingers for the Duke of Edinburgh.

On Feb. 23, Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, 56, used the same phrase while telling Sky News that his father was doing "a lot better."

"As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," Edward said.

"So, we keep our fingers crossed."

The previous day, Prince William also publicly addressed the health of his grandfather when he swapped a few words with longstanding royals photographer Arthur Edwards, who asked how Philip was faring.

"He's okay," said William, 38. "They're keeping an eye on him."

To date, Prince Charles is the only member of the royal family to have visited Philip in hospital.

Charles, 72, was photographed arriving at the King Edward VII Hospital on Feb. 20, wearing a gray suit and face mask to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The heir to the throne was seen entering the rear entrance of the facility alongside security personnel.

Queen Elizabeth, meanwhile, has followed the famous royal mantra of "Keep Calm and Carry On" by continuing to stay busy amid her husband's hospital stay.

Last week the British monarch held a video meeting with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le, and the Hon. Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia, to hear how the region has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen also learned how South Australia has recovered from the drought and bushfires in early 2020.

During the call, they were also joined by sculptor Robert Hannaford to unveil a new statue of the monarch recently installed in the grounds of Government House.