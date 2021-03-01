The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, entered the hospital almost two weeks ago after "feeling unwell"

Prince Philip Transferred to Top Hospital for More Treatment, Tests for 'Heart Condition,' Palace Says

Prince Philip has been transferred to a top hospital across London for more treatment, Buckingham Palace said early on Monday.

The prince, 99, left King Edward VII hospital and was taken to a leading high-tech teaching hospital. He is said to be "responding to treatment."

According to the palace statement, "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Rumors started circulating that Philip was on the move after pictures emerged of a patient being removed from the hospital by ambulance under the protection of umbrellas to screen the identity.

By Tuesday, March 2, Philip will have been in the hospital for two weeks. When he was first admitted to King Edward VII hospital it was said he was at the hospital as "a precautionary measure" after he felt unwell.

A week later it was confirmed for the first time by the palace that Philip, who retired from royal duty in 2017, was being treated for an infection. The palace previously only said that the illness was not COVID-19 related. (Both Queen Elizabeth and Philip received their coronavirus vaccines in January.)

Last week, his youngest son, Prince Edward, gave the royal family's most robust update on Philip.

Edward told Sky News on Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth's husband is doing "a lot better."

"As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," Edward, 56, said. "So we keep our fingers crossed."

