Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Philip with George, Charlotte and Louis!

The royal siblings and their cousins gathered for a sweet portrait

Prince Philip had 10 great-grandchildren (and another one on the way) when he died, and the royal family is sharing never-before-seen photos of the Duke of Edinburgh in his role as great-grandfather.

The official Royal Family Instagram account surprised followers on Wednesday with a previously unseen shot of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth posing with seven of their great-grandchildren taken in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince Louis, just a few months old at the time, takes a seat on the Queen's lap, as his big sister Princess Charlotte sweetly holds his hand. Prince Philip has his arm around Isla Phillips, who smiles as she cradles little cousin Lena Tindall, who has big sister Mia Tindall standing close.

Eldest cousin Savannah Phillips stands between her two great-grandparents behind the couch, while Prince George takes a spot next to the monarch.

The adorable photo was taken by Kate Middleton at Balmoral Castle.

prince phillip, queen elizabeth Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Credit: The Royal Family

Prince William and Kate also shared a new photo with the Queen, Prince Philip and their two eldest children from back in 2015. The photo, taken in Balmoral Castle, shows a young Prince George holding hands with his father while a baby Princess Charlotte steals a glance at her great-grandparents, with the Queen smiling back at her.

"Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the photo was captioned on Instagram.

This follows another newly-released photo of Prince Philip and his great-grandson Prince George that was shared by Prince William and Kate on Monday, accompanying Prince William's heartfelt tribute to his grandfather.

Prince Charles honored his father with a throwback black-and-white photo from 1966 of the duo on horseback playing polo.

A second photo shows Prince Philip smiling alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding.

Princess Eugenie shared a loving tribute to her grandfather earlier on Wednesday, share her personal memories of Prince Philip.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she said. ⁣"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

She continued, "I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!