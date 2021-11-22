Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers features unprecedented access to the royals and makes its American debut on discovery+ this December 16

Prince Harry and William Reveal Why Prince Philip Was 'the Heart of the Family' — Watch the Exclusive Video!

The intimate tribute film that features more than a dozen members of the royal family paying tribute to Prince Philip makes its debut in America next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive new trailer for the documentary, William and Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice readies herself to speak about her beloved grandfather while William goofs around with the clapboard, laughing about what "I've signed myself up for."

William, 39, says his grandfather was "the heart of the family" and has "always been a huge presence behind everything we've done, really."

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Harry discusses Philip's forthright character: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. The authenticness of him. He was unapologetically him."

Charles's wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall marvels at Philip's astonishing life, saying, "I just asked him about his childhood. It was absolutely riveting."

First airing in the U.K. in September, the documentary also sees Charles, 73, say of his father, 'We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years."

Queen & Duke Of Edinburgh 73rd Wedding Anniversary Official Portrait Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Billed as a look at the "man behind the crown," it features Philip's former staffers and royal family talking about his life and legacy.

Originally conceived to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday and showcasing clips from the Queen's private film collection, the documentary features interviews that were completed both before and after his death. It also goes inside Buckingham Palace into the Duke of Edinburgh's study, private office and library.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in January 2020. | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

Philip died on April 9, just two months before what would have been his 100th birthday, and the family gathered for his funeral on April 17 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

It would have been Philip and the Queen's 74th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Two of his granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, along with their families, paid a subtle but poignant tribute on Sunday. Their sons August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall — both of whom have Philip as a middle name — were baptized in the presence of the Queen, 95, and other members of the royal family at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.