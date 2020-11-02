The Queen visited her husband of nearly 73 years, Prince Philip, at Sandringham over the weekend and they headed back to Windsor together

Prince Philip Returns to Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth Ahead of New Lockdown in England

Royal reunion! After spending a weekend together at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have returned to Windsor Castle together.

The couple, who parted ways in early October when the Queen, 94, left her husband at Wood Farm on her estate in Norfolk while she returned to Windsor Castle, have traveled back to Windsor together, a royal source has confirmed to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And it means that the couple, who wed on November 20, 1947, will be together for their 73rd anniversary. They spent their last anniversary 110 miles apart.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Image zoom The then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day | Credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

A new lockdown with harsher restrictions is being implemented in England on Thursday, but a royal source says it was always the plan for Philip to return to the castle.

The couple spent the first lockdown together in mid-March at Windsor Castle, which was their home until August when they headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for their summer break before moving onto Sandringham in September.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Buckingham Palace via Getty

The pandemic has meant that the couple has been able to be together a lot more time together than usual this year. Since he retired from public life, Philip, 99, has largely lived at Sandringham while the Queen continues with her public work and duties in London and Windsor. But the Queen went traveled back up to Norfolk this past weekend to spend time with Philip at Wood Farm, a smaller, more intimate property on the estate before they traveled back south.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen has been carrying out many of her public duties from Windsor via video conferencing and phone calls, and she was able to knight top fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore on the grounds of the castle in July.

Last month, she did have an in-person engagement alongside her grandson Prince William when they visited a top-level facility where scientists lead the fight against poisons.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Captain Tom Moore | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When she relocated to Windsor in October, it was the Queen's intention to travel into London to Buckingham Palace for "selected audiences and engagements." This weekend sees the annual Remembrance Day services marking the sacrifices of those who have died in war. The Queen is expected to lead the U.K. in the commemorations.