Prince Philip, 99, to Remain in Hospital 'for Several Days' More
The palace revealed for the first time that Queen Elizabeth's husband is being treated "for an infection"
Prince Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for "several days," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in an update provided on Tuesday.
"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the spokesperson said. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."
The royal, 99, was taken to a London hospital on Feb. 16 after "feeling unwell." At the time, palace sources stressed that it was not an emergency admission and that he walked into the hospital unaided. Philip had been expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. The palace has now confirmed for the first time that he is being treated for an infection.
The illness is not COVID-19-related, according to the palace. Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in early January.
Philip's son, Prince Charles, visited his father in the hospital over the weekend. And his grandson, Prince William, was asked about his well being on an outing to a vaccine center on Monday.
"He's okay," William said. "They're keeping an eye on him."
Philip, who will turn 100 in June, has been plagued by health issues in recent years. He was hospitalized in December 2019 in relation to a "pre-existing condition," according to the palace at the time.
Amid Prince Philip's hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth has remained at Windsor Castle, where the couple has spent much of the year in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.