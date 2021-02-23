The palace revealed for the first time that Queen Elizabeth's husband is being treated "for an infection"

Prince Philip, 99, to Remain in Hospital 'for Several Days' More

Prince Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for "several days," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in an update provided on Tuesday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the spokesperson said. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal, 99, was taken to a London hospital on Feb. 16 after "feeling unwell." At the time, palace sources stressed that it was not an emergency admission and that he walked into the hospital unaided. Philip had been expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. The palace has now confirmed for the first time that he is being treated for an infection.

Image zoom Prince Philip | Credit: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty

The illness is not COVID-19-related, according to the palace. Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in early January.

Philip's son, Prince Charles, visited his father in the hospital over the weekend. And his grandson, Prince William, was asked about his well being on an outing to a vaccine center on Monday.

"He's okay," William said. "They're keeping an eye on him."

Image zoom Prince Charles visiting his father Prince Philip on Saturday | Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William at the vaccinations center on Monday | Credit: WPA-Rota/Press Association Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Philip, who will turn 100 in June, has been plagued by health issues in recent years. He was hospitalized in December 2019 in relation to a "pre-existing condition," according to the palace at the time.