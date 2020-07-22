Prince Philip Makes Rare Public Appearance After Months in Lockdown with the Queen

Prince Philip is back on royal duty!

The 99-year-old royal, who retired from public duties in August 2017 after 64 years of service, made a rare appearance on Wednesday for a special ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he has been isolating with wife Queen Elizabeth since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. He transferred his title of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, his son Prince Charles' wife.

Four buglers from the Band and Bugles of the Rifles sounded the "Rifles Assembly" call upon the arrival of The Duke of Edinburgh. Then Assistant Colonel Commandant Major General Tom Copinger-Symes saluted and thanked Prince Philip for his 67 years of support and service to the organization. (The royal has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007, before that serving as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953.)

The buglers then played the "Rifles Regimental Call" and the "No More Parades" call to mark Philip's final ceremony as Colonel-in-Chief.

The ceremony continued at Highgrove House, where Camilla's arrival was also marked by the "Rifles Assembly." Rifles' Colonel Commandant General Sir Patrick Sanders then welcomed her as the new Colonel-in-Chief.

While Prince Philip rarely steps out on royal duty, he recently appeared alongside the Queen, 94, for a personal reason: the wedding of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. About 20 close friends and family attended the socially distanced ceremony, keeping with safety guidelines.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo released four photos over the weekend from their big day, including one with the Queen and Prince Philip standing in front of the chapel.

"The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there," the source says. "It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."

Philip also released a rare message in April in support of World Immunization Week, which campaigns to raise awareness and increase rates of global immunization. The Duke of Edinburgh wrote that he “wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19.”