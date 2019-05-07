Prince Philip is back by Queen Elizabeth‘s side.

The 97-year-old royal, who retired from public duties in 2017, made a rare appearance on Tuesday, joining the 93-year-old monarch at the Order of Merit service.

The service was held at Windsor Castle, not far from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new home of Frogmore Cottage. Perhaps the Queen and Prince Philip plan to meet the couple’s son, born Monday, following their engagement.

Queen Elizabeth, great-grandmother to the newborn, added her welcome to the newest member of the family on Monday.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip PA Images/Sipa

Aside from his carriage rides and car drives around the royal residences, Prince Philip has largely stayed out of the stoplight since retiring. His last public appearance was to join the rest of the royal family at the October wedding of his granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

7050842 PA Images/Sipa

Philip also joined the Queen last year at Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, also held at Windsor Castle. His attendance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s was in question even in the days before the ceremony, as he had undergone hip replacement surgery the previous month.

Arriving at St. George’s Chapel next to his wife, Philip was able to walk into the church without the aid of a wheelchair or a cane or his wife’s arm. Both the Queen and Philip waved to the gathered crowds as they made their way inside.