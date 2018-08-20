Prince Philip Makes Rare Public Appearance While Heading to Church with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip ended nearly two months out of the public eye on Sunday, joining wife Queen Elizabeth for church in Scotland, where much of the royal family has gathered.

Philip was seen seated beside the Queen in the royal Bentley as they headed to Craithie Kirk on the vast Balmoral estate.

The 97-year-old arrived in Scotland after the Queen moved into the Balmoral castle on August 6. The Queen had initially spent some time in relative peace and seclusion at Craigowan Lodge while she waited for the castle to be prepared for her long stay after it was closed to tourists.

Philip is said to have been fishing, among other things, while on the estate in the Scottish highlands.

Before Sunday, Philip — who bowed out of royal duties last year — had not been seen in public since he joined the Queen, 92, at a couple of polo games in the early summer. In April, he underwent a hip replacement operation. Just six weeks later, though, Philip seemed on the mend when he was photographed walking into Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel for Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle.

Also at the Balmoral estate over the weekend were the Queen’s granddaughter and mom-of-two Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — who generally stay at the manor house Birkhall — and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex were seen at the estate as well. Last week, Princess Beatrice was among the visitors.

It’s not known if Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, have been to the big castle yet. The couple reportedly spent some time earlier this month with Charles, 69, and Camilla, 71, at the Castle of Mey – the remote home that once belonged to his late grandmother the Queen Mother.