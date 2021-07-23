A rare image of an 8-year-old Prince Philip shows once again that Queen Elizabeth's late husband and her grandson Prince Harry looked just alike when they were young

Prince Harry, Is That You? See the Vintage Photo of Prince Philip Twinning with His Grandson Again

Talk about a regal resemblance!

A newly revealed image of Prince Philip as an 8-year-old boy once again shows that he and Prince Harry were cut from the same cloth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The image is on display at the royals' official Edinburgh residence, Hollyroodhouse, as part of Prince Philip: A Celebration, which kicked off at Windsor Castle last month.

According to a statement, "This special display commemorates the remarkable life and legacy of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021), Britain's longest-serving royal consort. Prince Philip is remembered for his distinguished naval and his wartime service and his marriage to Her Majesty The Queen."

Prince Philip, Prince Harry Credit: Royal Collection Trust; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

A Celebration opened in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth headed to Balmoral Castle, also in Scotland, for her first summer holiday without her husband of 73 years since the Duke of Edinburgh died in April at age 99.

Fittingly, the exhibition features many items from then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip's 1947 wedding, including their invitation and the menu from their celebratory breakfast with nods to the newlyweds in several courses.

But this isn't the first time royals watchers were agog at the uncanny resemblance between Harry and Philip.

Back in 2016, Getty Images Royal Photographer Chris Jackson shared a vintage photo he had come across of Prince Philip on the cover of Paris Match in 1957.

At the time of the photo, Philip was around 36 years old (the age Harry is now), and the striking image clearly shows where the Duke of Sussex got his pale blue eyes, red beard and mischievous smile.