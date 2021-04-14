Why Prince Philip Would Have Preferred a Scaled-Down Funeral: 'No Fuss, No Bother'
Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 guidelines
Prince Philip's funeral will be a smaller event than previous royal burials — and it's likely what the late royal would have preferred.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday surrounded only by close family members and friends.
"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."
Saturday's service will be known as a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which is generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and are "much reduced in scale with no public access," a palace spokesman announced over the weekend.
The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and plans have been given final approval by the Queen but they "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth."
Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral this coming weekend. He arrived in the U.K. from California on Sunday and is staying at his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, the house where he, wife Meghan Markle and son Archie lived before they left the U.K., PEOPLE has learned. Prince Harry is following COVID-19 protocols before joining his family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.
RELATED: Queen Elizabeth 'Will Never Abdicate': Philip 'Would Have Wanted Her to Crack On,' Says Former Aide
Meghan — who is expecting their second child, a baby girl — did not accompany her husband. She "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Prince Philip is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle. On the day of the funeral, at around 2:40 p.m in the U.K. (9:40 a.m. ET) on April 17, Philip's coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel. The funeral will begin with a nationally-observed minute's silence at 10 a.m. E.T.
"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew and admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," the Buckingham Palace spokesman said.
- Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks Shares Her Cooking Journey As a Mom: ‘My Family Never Really Ate Together’
- Why Prince Philip Would Have Preferred a Scaled-Down Funeral: 'No Fuss, No Bother'
-
“It was the longest period of my life not feeding people,” Lawson says of life during the pandemic. “I did occasionally feed that instinct by making food for friends and leaving it on my doorstep.”
- Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal $250K Makeover for Deserving Family: 'Brought Tears to Our Eyes'