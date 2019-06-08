Here's Why Prince Philip Was Missing from Trooping the Colour Today

Prince Philip is sitting out Trooping the Colour once again.

Queen Elizabeth is usually joined by her husband in the carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade — but on Saturday, she noticeably rode solo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though Philip, who turns 98 on Monday, has also ridden on horseback in his younger days, he was absent entirely at the parade during this year’s official celebration of the Queen’s birthday. He also missed the event in 2018.

Philip’s last Trooping appearance was in 2017, just months before he officially retired from public life following 64 years of royal service.

“The Duke of Edinburgh will no longer undertake his own program of public engagements,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. “The Captain General’s Parade will bring His Royal Highness’s individual program to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside The Queen, from time to time.”

RELATED: The Significance Behind Baby Archie’s First Photo with the Queen, Prince Philip and Grandmother Doria Ragland

Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Trooping the Colour 2019 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2019 Neil Mockford/GC Images

The early months of Prince Philip’s retired life were plagued with health issues – he pulled out of attending Prince Andrew’s appointment as the new Colonel of the Granadier Guards and abruptly cancelled his appearance at the traditional Maundy church service that he was scheduled to attend with Elizabeth in March 2018. Philip also skipped Easter Sunday services last year ahead of the announcement that he underwent hip replacement surgery.

Prince Philip REX/Shutterstock

However, Prince Philip has been seen in public multiple times in the past year, often driving his car (despite a scary car accident in January that resulted in him voluntarily giving up his license) or carriage rides.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth at Lady Gabriella's wedding REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Most recently, he joined the Queen at the May 18 wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.