Prince Philip Is Honored with a Duke of Edinburgh Lifeboat on a Meaningful Anniversary

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution planned to name the boat after Philip to celebrate his 100th birthday in June

Prince Philip's commitment to maritime services is being honored following his death.

The royal family announced Thursday that the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)'s new state-of-the-art lifeboat will be named the Duke of Edinburgh in tribute to Queen Elizabeth's husband. Prince Philip, who served in the Royal Navy and was of their youngest First Lieutenants, died in April at age 99.

The news comes 71 years to the day after Prince Philip assumed command of HMS Magpie when he was 29.

RNLI had planned to name the boat after Prince Philip to celebrate his 100th birthday in June, according to the BBC. Philip was said to be "pleased" when told of the honor.

The lifeboat will go into service in late 2022 at Wells-next-the-Sea, about 20 miles from Sandringham, where Queen Elizabeth has a country home.

Throughout his near-century-long life, the Duke of Edinburgh held honorary positions within the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and across numerous Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Philip was also Captain General Royal Marines from 1953 to 2017 — a role he passed on to Prince Harry before the Duke of Sussex stepped back from his role as a senior working royal in January 2020.

Yet it's the Royal Navy that was closest to his heart. The Duke of Edinburgh first sailed on a British battleship at the age of 18 months, when he was forced to flee his native Greece in a makeshift cot fashioned out of an orange crate.

Prince Philip Prince Philip | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

He later served with distinction throughout WWII in the Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, ultimately ending his wartime service in Tokyo Bay to witness the Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945.