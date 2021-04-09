Remembering Prince Philip's Life in Photos

On November 20, 1947, the pair married in a spectacular ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey. To wed Elizabeth, Philip gave up his Greek and Danish titles — and any claim to foreign thrones — and became a British citizen, adopting the surname Mountbatten from his mother’s family.

One year later, the couple welcomed their first son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Elizabeth and Philip spent around two years from 1949 to 1951 living in Malta while Philip was based there in the Navy. She announced she was pregnant with daughter Princess Anne while there, in April 1950, and headed home to Clarence House in order to give birth in August that year.