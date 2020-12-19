Prince Philip, 99, Issues Rare Statement to Wish Educators Happy Holidays

The Duke of Edinburgh thanked teachers and staff of the Chartered College of Teaching for their work this year amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic

Prince Philip issued a rare, post-retirement statement on Friday to wish the educators of one of his patronages happy holidays.

Shared on the Royal Family's Twitter account, the Duke of Edinburgh thanked teachers and staff of the Chartered College of Teaching for their work this year amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I commend all teachers and school staff for your professional and resolute commitment throughout the past year to teaching our children and young people in the most challenging conditions," Philip's statement read.

"As Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, I wish to thank you all for your selfless dedication and send you my best wishes for a well-deserved break over Christmas and the New Year," he concluded.

Ahead of the U.K.'s harsher lockdown that was implemented in early November, Philip and the Queen returned to Windsor Castle together after spending a weekend together at Sandringham. They had previously parted ways in October when Philip stayed at Wood Farm on her estate in Norfolk while the Queen went to Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle is where the Queen and Philip spent the first lockdown in March, and where the Queen has carried out many of her royal duties via video conferencing and phone calls amid the ongoing pandemic. The couple stayed there until August before going to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and then Sandringham in September.