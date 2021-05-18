Prince Philip Honored with New Royal Mail Stamps: See the Photos

The Royal Mail is honoring the Duke of Edinburgh with a new suite of stamps

Prince Philip is being honored with new postage paying tribute to his life.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99 in April, and the Royal Mail of the U.K. has created a new suite of stamps to commemorate his legacy. The four stamps are grayscale photographs of the royal at different points in his life, presented in a small sheet.

The second-class stamp features a handsome headshot of a young Philip, taken by the photographer Baron. The first-class stamp is a smiling shot of the royal in uniform, attending the passing out parade of his son Prince Andrew at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon, England.

The third stamp is a picture of Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and costs $2.41 (£1.70.) The fourth and final stamp features a picture of the prince looking distinguished in uniform, and costs $3.62 (£2.55.)

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Royal Mail confirmed the suite of stamps will go on sale on June 24 for $9.44 (£6.65).

Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail, said it was an honor to highlight Philip's life and legacy with the portrait stamps through the Special Stamp program. In fact, Queen Elizabeth, Philip's wife of 73 years, approves all U.K. stamp designs before they are issued to the public, Royal Mail said.

"Throughout adulthood, The Duke of Edinburgh dedicated himself to the service of this country, the Commonwealth and to the many causes he was involved with," Thompson said in a statement. "For more than seven decades he was at the center of our national life. His passing is a key moment in our history which we mark with this set of commemorative stamps."

The 99-year-old royal died of "old age," according to The Telegraph, which reportedly obtained his death certificate.