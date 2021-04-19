Queen Elizabeth Wore a Brooch with a Romantic Backstory to Prince Philip's Funeral
The Queen inherited the diamond and pearl piece from her grandmother, Queen Mary
Queen Elizabeth wore a diamond brooch with connections to multiple royal wedding to say goodbye to the love of her life.
The monarch, who will celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday, attended the funeral of her husband Prince Philip along with other members of the royal family on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She accessorized her black ensemble and matching face mask with a diamond brooch.
The Richmond Brooch was gifted to Queen Elizabeth's grandmother Queen Mary as a wedding present in 1893. While Queen Mary often wore the piece as a necklace, the current monarch has sported it as a brooch on multiple occasions, including at grandson Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.
RELATED: Prince Philip's Funeral: Tearful Moments as Queen Elizabeth Sits Alone and William and Harry Come Together
The Queen has also worn the brooch for somber occasions, such as the 2018 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, mourning all those who lost their lives in conflicts.
The brooch can also be worn with a drop pearl on the bottom, although the Queen elected to remove the detachable piece for Saturday's services.
Queen Elizabeth sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral after being accompanied by Lady Susan Hussey, her lady-in-waiting, on the car ride there.
In keeping with pandemic guidelines, the Queen and members of the congregation wore face masks and sat six feet apart. Sitting inside the chapel, the Queen could be seen with her face down, only the top of her black hat visible.
The Queen resumed her royal duties just days after Philip's death, hosting a retirement ceremony Tuesday at Windsor Castle in honor of Earl Peel who stepped down as Lord Chamberlain a week before Prince Philip died, according to the Court Circular.
Prior to Peel's retirement after 14 years in the Lord Chamberlain position, he was overseeing the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral proceedings. Peel's duties are being taken over by former MI5 spy chief Baron Andrew Parker.
At 13, the future Queen first met a then 18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939, when she joined her parents and sister Princess Margaret on a visit to Dartmouth naval college. While Elizabeth was reserved and shy, she was smitten by Philip's zest for adventure.
"She fell in love, and she never looked at anyone else," biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in last week's cover story.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The two exchanged countless letters while Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II. They married after a year-long courtship on Nov. 20, 1947, an occasion that called for national celebration following the devastating war.
"There had been grayness and austerity, and then to have this golden coach and crowds made it exciting," Lady Pamela, the daughter of Philip's uncle Lord Mountbatten and a longtime lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth who served as a bridesmaid, previously told PEOPLE.