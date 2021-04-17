Queen Elizabeth, in Deep Mourning, Arrives at Husband Prince Philip's Funeral

The day after Prince Philip's death, Sophie, Countess of Wessex tearfully said "the Queen has been amazing"

Queen Elizabeth arrives at the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Queen Elizabeth is laying her husband of 73 years to rest.

Dressed in black, the monarch arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday for husband Prince Philip's funeral. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Queen was accompanied by Lady Susan Hussey, her lady-in-waiting, and followed the procession in her State Bentley.

In keeping with pandemic guidelines, the Queen and members of the congregation wore face masks and sat six feet apart. Sitting inside the chapel, the Queen could be seen with her face down, only the top of her black hat visible.

The day after Prince Philip's death, the Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex tearfully told people gathered outside Windsor Castle that "the Queen has been amazing."

Amid reports that the 94-year-old monarch will be accompanied by family members at future engagements, a former senior aide at the palace tells PEOPLE, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."

A close royal insider adds, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Queen resumed her royal duties just days after Philip's death, hosting a retirement ceremony Tuesday at Windsor Castle in honor of Earl Peel who stepped down as Lord Chamberlain a week before Prince Philip died, according to the Court Circular.

Prior to Peel's retirement after 14 years in the Lord Chamberlain position, he was overseeing the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral proceedings. Peel's duties are being taken over by former MI5 spy chief Baron Andrew Parker.

QUEEN ELIZABETH Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon in 1947 | Credit: Central Press/Getty

At 13, the future Queen first met a then 18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939, when she joined her parents and sister Princess Margaret on a visit to Dartmouth naval college. While Elizabeth was reserved and shy, she was smitten by Philip's zest for adventure.

"She fell in love, and she never looked at anyone else," biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

The two exchanged countless letters while Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II. They married after a year-long courtship on Nov. 20, 1947, an occasion that called for national celebration following the devastating war.

Wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Prince Philip and the Queen on their wedding day | Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

"There had been grayness and austerity, and then to have this golden coach and crowds made it exciting," Lady Pamela, the daughter of Philip's uncle Lord Mountbatten and a longtime lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth who served as a bridesmaid, previously told PEOPLE.

The Queen And The Duke Of Edinburgh Release A Photograph To Celebrate The Duke's 99th Birthday Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Credit: Steve Parsons/Press Association via Getty

Queen Elizabeth had to make "some difficult decisions" regarding attendance at Prince Philip's funeral, which was limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 protocols.