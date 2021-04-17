This marks Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first outing since welcoming their first child, a son given Philip as a middle name

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are Joined by Husbands at Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are saying goodbye to their beloved grandfather.

The sisters joined members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Eugenie, 31, was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank, while Beatrice, 33, was accompanied by her husband of nine months, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie shared a touching tribute to Prince Philip, who she called simply "Grandpa," on Instagram.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she wrote. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren," she continued. "Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."

When Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a son named August Philip Hawke, in February, she chose to honor her grandfather by using Philip as one of her son's middle names.

And when Princess Beatrice had her wedding to Edoardo in July, she made sure her grandparents were on the guest list, which was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a photo released from the big day, Princess Beatrice and her new husband stand socially distanced from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who both smiled as they looked at their granddaughter.

All eight of Prince Philip's grandchildren — including Prince William and Prince Harry, who flew from California to the U.K. for the event — attended his funeral.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen had to make some "difficult decisions" regarding who could attend with the 30-person limit.