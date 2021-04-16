Prince Edward Views Tributes to Father Prince Philip with Wife Sophie and Daughter Lady Louise
Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
The site of Prince Philip's funeral site has been decorated with flowers, cards and other tributes from the public.
On Friday, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward, visited Windsor Castle to see the dedications made by members of the public after Philip's death on April 9 at the age of 99. Prince Edward was joined by his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their 17-year-old daughter, Lady Louise.
The trio were visibly moved by the numerous bouquets and handmade letters of mourning decorating the lawn outside St. George's Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday. Sophie knelt down to read cards laying on the grass as well as a bench filled with tributes.
On Thursday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made a poignant outing to see the public's messages of condolences to Prince Philip in the gardens of Marlborough House in London. The tributes had been moved there from outside Buckingham Palace.
Prince Charles, 72, appeared emotional as he took in the thousands of bouquets and other dedications, including a toy Land Rover (the duke's favorite British-made vehicle). Camilla, 73, also appeared to be wiping away tears.
Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest surrounded only by 30 close family members and friends.
"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."
In a prerecorded interview with ITV to be broadcast when Prince Philip died, Prince Edward, 57, looked back his father's 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth.
"My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas," he said. "To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important."