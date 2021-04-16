Prince Edward Views Tributes to Father Prince Philip with Wife Sophie and Daughter Lady Louise

Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

The site of Prince Philip's funeral site has been decorated with flowers, cards and other tributes from the public.

On Friday, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward, visited Windsor Castle to see the dedications made by members of the public after Philip's death on April 9 at the age of 99. Prince Edward was joined by his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their 17-year-old daughter, Lady Louise.

The trio were visibly moved by the numerous bouquets and handmade letters of mourning decorating the lawn outside St. George's Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday. Sophie knelt down to read cards laying on the grass as well as a bench filled with tributes.

The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and Prince Edward | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex Prince Philip, Lady Louise and Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex Lady Louise and Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

On Thursday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made a poignant outing to see the public's messages of condolences to Prince Philip in the gardens of Marlborough House in London. The tributes had been moved there from outside Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles, 72, appeared emotional as he took in the thousands of bouquets and other dedications, including a toy Land Rover (the duke's favorite British-made vehicle). Camilla, 73, also appeared to be wiping away tears.

Prince Charles and Camila Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest surrounded only by 30 close family members and friends.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Philp, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip and Prince Edward | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

In a prerecorded interview with ITV to be broadcast when Prince Philip died, Prince Edward, 57, looked back his father's 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth.