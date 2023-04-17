The Most Moving Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral — Held 2 Years Ago Today

Prince Philip was laid to rest on April 17, 2021 in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only 30 family members and close friends due to COVID-19 restrictions — see images from the funeral

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 11:17 AM
01 of 11
Queen Elizabeth Sporting the Crown Through the Years
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. getty

Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, died on April 9, 2021. His funeral was held on April 17 — but instead of a grand ceremony one might expect for a dedicated member of the royal family, a guest list of only about 30 family members and friends gathered for the burial ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle due to COVID-19 restrictions.

02 of 11
The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Prince Philip's custom Land Rover hearse. Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip was highly involved in planning elements of his funeral, including his coffin being carried by a custom Land Rover.

Before the ceremony began, the Duke of Edinburgh's riding cap and gloves had been placed on his carriage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a touching tribute to his passion for carriage driving. A small red pot that could be seen on the carriage had been long used by Prince Philip to hold the sugar lumps he fed his horses after carriage driving.

03 of 11
The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor
Prince Charles in Prince Philip's funeral procession. Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

All four of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children — then-Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — took part in the funeral procession.

04 of 11
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral. Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. (he and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to California in 2020) for his grandfather's funeral. He walked in the procession in step with his brother, Prince William — though the two were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips walking between them.

05 of 11
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, whose relationships with Prince William and then-Prince Charles were strained amid his exit from his royal role, later said of the funeral, "It was hard — especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father, who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral, but we did."

06 of 11
Zara and Mike Tindall
Prince Philip's funeral. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the funeral guests were seated based on household with many empty spaces between them.

07 of 11
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England
Queen Elizabeth. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

In a heart-wrenching scene, Queen Elizabeth sat alone wearing a black face mask as she watched the funeral ceremony, including Prince Philip's coffin be lowered into the vault below the chapel.

08 of 11
royals rollout
Queen Elizabeth. Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth wore a diamond brooch with connections to multiple royal weddings to say goodbye to her husband. The Richmond Brooch was gifted to Queen Elizabeth's grandmother Queen Mary as a wedding present in 1893. While Queen Mary often wore the piece as a necklace, Queen Elizabeth sported it as a brooch on multiple occasions, including at grandson Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle at the same venue.

09 of 11
The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton joined Prince William at the service. She wore wore Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, made from pearls gifted to the Queen on the event of her wedding to Prince Philip, and the Queen's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she previously wore at the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017.

10 of 11
Prince Philip funeral
The funeral of Prince Philip. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told PEOPLE that the scaled-down ceremony was "ironically" how Prince Philip "would have liked" his funeral to be.

"No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about," she said.

11 of 11
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A larger memorial service for Prince Philip was held on March 29, 2022, at Westminster Abbey. The service provided an opportunity for representatives of the many charities and organizations that Prince Philip worked with to pay tribute to him. Queen Elizabeth attended, despite her mobility issues, along with many members of the royal family.

Related Articles
prince philip
Royal Family Gathers on the Second Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death for Easter Church Service
Kate Middleton, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Princess Diana, Masenate Mohato Seeiso
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary - Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He's 'Had to Make Peace' with Not Getting a 'Genuine Apology' from Royal Family
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor during a visit to The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo on July 23, 2019 in Bristol, England.
All About Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — Prince Edward and Sophie's Kids
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Lady Gabriella
All About Lady Gabriella Windsor, Who Represented Prince William at Royal Funeral
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
prince philip, prince william, prince harry
Prince Harry and William Reveal Why Prince Philip Was 'the Heart of the Family' — Watch the Exclusive Video!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Queen funeral sceptres
Why There's an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service