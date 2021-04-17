Kate Middleton Arrives at Grandfather-in-Law Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince William said in a tribute to his grandfather, "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her"

Kate Middleton is joining the royal family in mourning the death of Prince Philip.

As her husband Prince William took part in the procession, the Duchess of Cambridge took her place alongside the other guests attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only 30 people could attend the service.

Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat dress featuring a tie at the neckline and a black face mask. She accessorized with a veiled fascinator and jewelry with special ties to the Queen and Philip. She wore the Queen's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, made from pearls gifted to the Queen on the event of her wedding to Prince Philip, and the Queen's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she wore at the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017.

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, 39, was the photographer behind several never-before-seen photos released in the wake of Prince Philip's death on April 9 at the age of 99.

Prince William accompanied a tribute mourning the loss of his grandfather with a newly released portrait of son Prince George sitting with Prince Philip in a carriage. Kate took the photo in Norfolk in 2015.

In the tribute, William noted Prince Philip and Kate's special connection.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," William said.

Kate also captured a sweet photo of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth surrounded by their seven great-grandchildren during a 2018 visit to Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in Scotland where the Queen spends her summers.

Prince Louis, just a few months old at the time, takes a seat on the Queen's lap, as his big sister Princess Charlotte sweetly holds his hand. Prince Philip has his arm around Isla Phillips, who smiles as she cradles little cousin Lena Tindall, who has big sister Mia Tindall standing close.

Eldest cousin Savannah Phillips stands between her two great-grandparents behind the couch, while Prince George takes a spot next to the monarch.

The Queen and Prince Philip now have 10 great-grandchildren, and they will add another when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their daughter this summer.

Kate Middleton, Prince Philip Kate Middleton and Prince Philip | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Before joining the royal family, Kate participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, a youth development program founded by Prince Philip, during her time at Marlborough College.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way," she later said. "While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly."

Part of Kate's strength as future Queen lies in her partnership with husband Prince William — something that helped Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in their 73-year marriage.