Queen Elizabeth Had to Make 'Difficult Decisions' About Prince Philip Funeral Plans: Palace Source

“We are dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event,” a royal spokesman says.

Prince Philip will be surrounded by his wife of 73 years, four children, eight grandchildren and other close family members and friends at his funeral.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday surrounded only by close family members and friends.

Queen Elizabeth had to "make some difficult decisions" about who could be there keeping with the 30-person limit, a Buckingham Palace spokesman says.

The spokesman did not elaborate on whether Prince Philip was involved in choosing who he wanted to attend his funeral before his death.

Queen Elizabeth will be joined at the funeral by her and Prince Philip's four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — along with Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Philip's eight grandchildren — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — will also attend the funeral.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will join their spouses.

Other family members of the Queen attending include Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel Chatto, Prince Richard of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Philip will also have some of his German relatives, two great-nephews and a cousin, in attendance: Prince Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who joined the royal family through her relationship with Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl of Mountbatten, will also attend.

All funeral attendees, including Queen Elizabeth, will wear a mask inside St. George's Chapel. Those taking part in the funeral procession will not wear masks until they enter the chapel.

It was also revealed that brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk together at the funeral. William, 38, and Harry, 36, will both join family members in walking behind their grandfather's coffin, but their cousin, Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne), is set to walk between them.

For the second procession into the chapel, Prince William will walk with Peter. Behind them will be Prince Harry and David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Despite the scaled-down ceremony, those close to Prince Philip say it's what he would have wanted.