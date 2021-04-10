"It is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," Buckingham Palace said

Prince Philip's Funeral Set for April 17, Will Be 'Much Reduced in Scale with No Public Access'

Prince Philip's funeral will take place next Saturday, as expected, and his coffin will be processed through Windsor Castle, royal officials confirmed.

The funeral will be at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast live. The first details were confirmed at a briefing held by palace officials on Saturday.

It will be known as a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which are generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and is "much reduced in scale with no public access," a palace spokesman said.

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of the castle and plans have been given final approval by the Queen but they "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth."

The late royal is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

On the day of the funeral, at around 2:40 p.m in the U.K. (9:40 a.m. ET) on April 17, Philip's coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel. The funeral will begin with a nationally-observed minute's silence at 10 a.m. (3 p.m. ET).

"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew and admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," the Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Prince Philip

Officials would not confirm Philip's future resting place, but he will initially be laid to rest in the crypt at the chapel. His coffin will be carried on a customized Land Rover – something that the keen designer took a leading role in modifying.

His naval cap and sword will be on top of his personal standard that will be draped over the coffin. A wreath of flowers will also decorate the coffin.

It will be one of two Land Rovers in his cortege. The congregation will be in line with national guidelines that limit guests to 30 people. However, that doesn't include the attendants and clergy, which will be led by the Dean of Windsor David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The funeral will be held in line with the appropriate U.K. government guidelines, officials said. The palace hopes that people will not converge on Windsor Castle to lay flowers or pay their respects on the day, but stay at home and watch the service on the television.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Organized by the Lord Chamberlain, the funeral was to have included representatives from the charities that were associated with the Duke of Edinburgh during his long life of public service, in addition to foreign heads of state and other royal families that he was friendly with. Philip — a Greek and Danish prince by birth — was related to several royal houses across Europe. It remains to be seen who will be allowed to be at the ceremony.

While the country is expected to go into a period of 10 days of mourning, the royal household will do so for 30 days, and guardsmen will be seen with black armbands on their tunics during that period. Flags on government buildings are expected to stay at half staff until the end of the day of the funeral.

There are likely to be more announcements via the media in the coming days. The original pre-COVID arrangements would have seen his coffin being taken to the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in the next couple of days.

After a week there, it was set to move across Marlborough Road to the Queen's Chapel where his four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were set to make a vigil.