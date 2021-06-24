The Sweet Story Behind Prince Philip's Final Formal Portrait in Windsor Castle

Prince Philip's life is being honored with a new exhibit at Windsor Castle, including a portrait with special family ties on display for the first time.

Prince Philip: A Celebration opened Thursday at Windsor Castle, with a centerpiece being a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh painted by Ralph Heimans in 2017, the year of Philip's retirement from public engagements. The painting is one of the final formal portraits of Prince Philip before he died in April at age 99.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It shows Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years standing in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle - and at the end of the Grand Corridor is the Tapestry Room, where Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice, and maternal grandmother, Princess Victoria, were born.

Prince Philip's paternal family also makes a subtle appearance in the image. He is painted wearing the Order of the Elephant, the highest honor in Denmark. Prince Philip gave up his title as a prince of Greece and Denmark ahead of his marriage to the Queen.

prince philip Prince Philip | Credit: Matt Dunham/Getty

Other items on display at the Windsor Castle exhibit include his coronation robe and coronet, portraits and the Chair of Estate made for Prince Philip after to accompany the Queen's Chair of Estate in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.