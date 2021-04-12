See One of Prince Philip’s Cheekiest Moments — Dropping the F-Bomb as Prince William Bursts Out Laughing!

As Prince Harry said about his late grandfather, 'You never knew what he might say next"

As Prince Harry said on Monday, Prince Philip was "cheeky right 'til the end."

The Duke of Edinburgh, who "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday at the age of 99, had many "cheeky" moments through the years. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry shared.

And no one could have predicted what the Duke of Edinburgh said to a photographer during a special event in July 2015.

Prince Philip memorably unleashed some salty language at the photographer who was trying to organize a photo call with the then 94-year-old royal as part of an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in London.

Prince Philip Image zoom Prince Philip commemorates the 75th Anniversary Of The Battle Of Britain on July 10, 2015 | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool /Getty

While the photographer fussed over getting the group – which included Prince William, Prince Edward and several veterans – arranged just so, Philip (who served as a lieutenant in the Royal Navy during World War II) can be seen getting visibly irritated and then telling the photographer to "just take the f—ing picture!"

prince philip Image zoom Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool /Getty

The moment, which was caught on camera and shared by The Telegraph, elicited quite a few chuckles from the crowd and William can be seen trying to hold in his own laughter before breaking out into a laugh.

William also released a personal statement on Monday in the wake of his grandfather's death. Alongside a never-before-seen photo of Prince George and Prince Philip, William wrote, "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.