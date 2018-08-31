Prince Philip, 97, Takes the Wheel of His Land Rover as He Enjoys Late-Summer Break in Scotland

Prince Philip is enjoying the waning days of summer in Scotland.

The 97-year-old royal was seen driving himself around the Balmoral estate in the Highlands, where he is staying with Queen Elizabeth, 92, and other members of the royal family.

Since bowing out of public duties last year — and a hip replacement operation that he underwent in April — Philip has largely been living quietly at Wood Farm house on the Sandringham estate and at Windsor Castle. But he headed to Balmoral soon after the Queen moved in on August 6.

Since then, he is said to have been watching some hunting and fishing on the estate. Earlier this week, his drive in a Land Rover took him up to the hills above Loch Muick, where he was spotted stopping to open a gate and chatting to a cyclist on a country lane.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 1972 PA Images/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, headed to church earlier this month Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Earlier this summer, on a rare outing, he watched polo alongside the Queen in June. He also joined her for church recently.

The royal family has been coming and going throughout the Queen’s stay at the Castle.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton, headed to church last week Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

Last weekend, the great-grandparents were joined by Prince William, wife Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 4 months. (Kate even borrowed a pair of the Queen’s earrings to head to church!)

Just six weeks after his hip operation, Philip seemed on the mend when he was photographed walking into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle.