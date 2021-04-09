Prince Philip Dies on Son Prince Charles's Wedding Anniversary to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Queen Elizabeth's husband, 99, "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," according to a statement

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom

Prince Philip died on a significant day for the royal family: the 16th anniversary of his eldest son Prince Charles's wedding to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Castle. Since they were both divorced, they had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle instead of a church service.

Although Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not attend the civil wedding ceremony for their son, they were both were present at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George's Chapel.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, did not post anything on social media to mark the anniversary on Friday. Instead, they joined the official Royal Family accounts in sharing the news of Philip's death with a black and white portrait.

Prince Charles and Camilla recently visited Greece, the country where Prince Philip was born, to celebrate the bicentennial of Greece's independence.

In a speech during the visit, Prince Charles remarked Greece being "the land of my grandfather" and "of my father's birth, nearly one hundred years ago."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles

And Prince Charles was the only visitor when his father was hospitalized in late February.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Image zoom Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

News of Prince Philip's death at age 99 was announced on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

They continued, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

The monarch, 94, will refrain from carrying out any royal duties for the next eight days as she enters a mourning period and funeral plans are set in motion. Affairs of state will also be put on pause.

Following the eight days, a further period of official Royal Mourning is expected to continue. While the country is expected to go into a period of 10 days of mourning, the royal household will do so for 30 days, and guardsmen will be seen with black armbands on their tunics during that period.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral plans will likely be modified as there are restrictions on crowd movements and numbers, and rules governing the number of people allowed to attend gatherings like funerals.