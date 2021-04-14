"I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer," the new mom wrote on Instagram

Princess Eugenie Shares Personal Memories in Tribute to 'Grandpa' Prince Philip: 'We All Miss You'

To most, he was Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. But to Princess Eugenie, he was "Grandpa."

Princess Eugenie joined fellow members of the royal family in mourning the death of Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99, with a personal tribute.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dearest Grandpa,⁣ we all miss you," she wrote. "You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days."

Eugenie, 31, said that many people had stories of meeting Prince Philip, even just small moments that touched them.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them," she wrote.

Eugenie went on to share her personal memories of her grandfather.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she said. ⁣"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

She continued, "I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren."

The Royal Family Attend The Easter Church Service At St George'S Chapel Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and Prince Philip | Credit: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie went on to thank Prince Philip for his devotion to the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, his wife of 73 years.⁣

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you," she wrote.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson signed the heartfelt note, ⁣"With all my love, Eugenie."

Eugenie accompanied the tribute with two photos: a happy shot featuring older sister Princess Beatrice from 2012, where they watched horse racing at the Investec Derby Festival. A second photo is a throwback from Christmas 1998, showing Prince Philip lovingly patting Eugenie on the top of her head.

Eugenie And Philip At Christmas Prince Philip and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a son named August Philip Hawke, in February, she chose to honor her grandfather by using Philip as one of her son's middle names.

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy," Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to both her father, Prince Andrew, as well as the Duke of Edinburgh, who was hospitalized at the time.

"He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers," Eugenie added alongside a sweet family photo.

The baby boy gets his first name from Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. The name August means "great, magnificent."

The rest of his moniker comes from a 5x grandfather on Jack's side, Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie joins her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, who each shared tribute to their grandfather earlier this week.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," William said. "I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

William, 38, accompanied his tribute with never-before-seen family photo of his son Prince George with Prince Philip. The sweet photo, which shows the young prince reading a book as he sits beside his great-grandfather in his carriage, was taken by Kate Middleton in Norfolk in 2015.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!