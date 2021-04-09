Princess Anne Says 'Life Will Be Completely Different' Following Father Prince Philip's Death

Two of Prince Philip's four children, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, have spoken out about their father's legacy.

In a prerecorded interview with ITV to be broadcast when Prince Philip died, Princess Anne said "without him, life will be completely different."

"But from society's perspective, he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact…but above all that it's not about the technology, it's about the people," Anne, 70, added.

Prince Edward, 57, looked back his father's 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth.

"My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas," he said. "To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important."

Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their four children | Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Anne spoke about her father's "nomadic" childhood, settling in Paris as a child after being smuggled out of the Greek island of Corfu in a crate. Being much younger than his sisters, largely separated from his father and his mother's mental health troubles, Anne said it "must have been really quite difficult."

"He was virtually a refugee as this stage because he had nowhere else to go literally," she said, adding that eventually attending the Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, made an "impact" on him.

As much as Prince Philip valued his time at the boarding school, the only daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth added that her father valued life experience in addition to academic learning.

"He believed there were things outside [of school] which were necessary to help you develop as an individual, which played to your strengths and if that weren't academic there were other things that would be your strength," she said.

Princess Anne And Prince Philip Image zoom Princess Anne and Prince Philip | Credit: Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh Award, a self-improvement program for young people ages 14 to 24, remains part of Prince Philip's legacy. The initiative has expanded to 144 countries.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Award is probably among the best-known of the foundations in his name, and initially started by his former headmaster Kurt Hahn, who when it was rolled out beyond Gordonstoun came to my father and said, 'Would you get involved in this? ' " Prince Edward said.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Philp, Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom Prince Philip and Prince Edward | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

"My father got Lord Hunt involved in helping to shape how it would roll out and that was of course one of his geniuses, being able to find the right people to take things on and shape them," the youngest child of the Queen and Philip continued. "The fact it has now spread to more than 140 countries, way beyond the Commonwealth, way beyond the English speaking world, is enormous testament to that original vision."

News of Prince Philip's death at age 99 was announced on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

They continued, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."