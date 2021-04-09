Kate Middleton and Prince William Change Profile Photos on Social Media Following Prince Philip's Death

The royal family's official accounts and Prince Charles and Camilla's pages changed their icons as well

The royal family is showing respect for Prince Philip following his death at age 99 on Friday.

All three of the official royal Twitter and Instagram pages changed their icons shortly after it was announced that Philip "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip's grandson Prince William and granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton swapped out the smiling photo with their three children from last year, when they all participated in the "Clap for Carers" campaign near the start of the coronavirus pandemic outside their Amner Hall country home.

In its place is William and Kate's joint monogram. They also changed their cover photo on Twitter to a black-and-white photo of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The RoyalFamily accounts, which gives updates on Queen Elizabeth and other members of family, changed their profile photos to the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who are marking their 16th wedding anniversary on the day of Philip's death, also switched out their profile pictures. They replaced a smiling shot of the couple, which was released to mark Wales Week 2019, with the Prince of Wales's feathers.

All three accounts have shared the same announcement of Prince Philip's death alongside a portrait of the royal wearing his military uniform in black and white.

The royal family's official website, www.royal.uk, was also taken down and replaced with a tribute to Prince Philip against a black background.

The three royal Instagram and Twitter accounts previously swapped out their profile photos in November to mark Remembrance Day events.

Funeral plans for Prince Philip have been set in motion as Queen Elizabeth enters an eight-day period of mourning.

The monarch, 94, will refrain from carrying out any royal duties during this time. Affairs of state will also be put on pause.

Following the eight days, a further period of official Royal Mourning is expected to continue. While the country is expected to go into a period of 10 days of mourning, the royal household will do so for 30 days, and guardsmen will be seen with black armbands on their tunics during that period.