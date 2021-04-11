The Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday

BAFTA Awards 'Extremely Saddened by the Passing' of Prince Philip: 'He Will Be Missed'

During the two-night event, the BAFTAs honored the late royal a day after his death with tributes during the broadcast.

"Tonight we want to say on behalf of BAFTA that we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Friday," host Clara Amfo said on Saturday, according to Marie Claire UK. "The Duke was BAFTA's very first president over 60 years ago, and was the first in a line of royal patronages all the way through to BAFTA's current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge."

Amfo added, "It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021 celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family."

On Sunday, co-host Edith Bowman said the late prince "occupies a very special place in BAFTA's history, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family," BBC reported.

Philip is also included in the show's In Memoriam segment online.

The Duke of Edinburgh is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle, where he and Queen Elizabeth have spent the majority of the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His death came just weeks after he returned to Windsor Castle following a month-long hospital stay that included treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Funeral plans for the Duke of Edinburgh have been set in motion as the Queen, 94, enters an eight-day period of mourning.

The monarch will refrain from carrying out any royal duties during this time. Affairs of state will also be put on pause.

On Saturday, it was announced that Prince William would not be taking part in the BAFTAs following the death of his grandfather. William has been President of the organization since 2010.

"In light of The Duke of Edinburgh's passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend," the BAFTAs said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time."

His office at Kensington Palace also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.