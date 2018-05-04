Prince Philip Could Miss Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding While He Recovers from Surgery

It’s been exactly one month since Prince Philip underwent hip replacement surgery at a London hospital on April 4, and he’s currently recovering from his operation at Windsor Castle.

With just two weeks to go until his grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19, the palace has yet to confirm that Philip will be in attendance.

They “very much hope” he will be there, a palace spokesperson said during a briefing on Friday, adding that there will be guidance closer to the wedding date.

Even though the wedding ceremony will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the royal is recuperating, he may be unable to attend the festivities that day, which will include the hour-long ceremony followed by a luncheon reception and an evening reception.

Philip has also had to wait to meet his newest great-grandchild, Prince Louis. While Queen Elizabeth arrived at Kensington Palace by helicopter earlier this week to see the little royal, Philip didn’t make the trip.

Philip missed several high-profile events in the days before he was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London, including Easter Sunday service with several members of the royal family. He spent nine days at the hospital following the surgery, and returned home to Windsor Castle on April 13.

The royal was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last month, for planned surgery on his hip. Following the surgery, the palace said that Philip was “comfortable and in good spirits.”

Philip retired from public life last summer, and it was said then that he might appear at public events alongside his wife of 70 years, the Queen.

The royal was hospitalized for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” for two nights in June 2017. According to the palace, Prince Philip had the full support of the Queen in his decision to retire.