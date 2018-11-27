Prince Philip's Joy Ride! Retired Royal, 97, Bundles Up for Carriage Ride Through Windsor

Prince Philip may have retired from royal duties, but he continues to stay busy with one of his favorite activities: carriage driving!

The 97-year-old royal took the reins on Monday during a ride through Windsor Great Park, where he was accompanied by two aides as they were pulled through the fall foliage by four black horses.

Philip, who celebrated 71 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth last week, bundled up in a beige jacket and matching cap, keeping his legs warm with a blanket and hands covered by gloves.

Although Philip largely stays out of the public eye these days, his carriage rides through Windsor Great Park have remained a regular activity. Earlier this month, he took a different ride out for a spin. Instead of a solo carriage, the royal opted for one with two rows of benches for his aides on Nov. 12.

Philip announced he was retiring from public life in May 2017, carrying out his final engagement in August of that year.

A short statement issued by Buckingham Palace read, “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.”

Although he has handed off his royal duties, Prince Philip has joined his wife as special occasions, including the weddings of his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, this year. In June, the royal returned to the spotlight to attend the Royal Windsor Cup polo match.

While Philip has missed a few royal events over the summer — most notably Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday, and Royal Ascot — polo is his passion. He clearly wanted to support the 92-year-old monarch as she handed out prizes.