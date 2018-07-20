Inside Prince Philip's Busy Summer — Including Becoming a Godfather Again at 97

As Queen Elizabeth begins her summer break at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, she’ll likely be joined by her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, for the extended holiday.

Although Philip retired from public life last summer, and he’s been spending most of his time this season at Wood Farm, on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, he’s still had a busy summer.

The 97-year-old became a godfather to the child of Thomas and Alexandra Hooper, who is the great-granddaughter of Philip’s uncle, the late Lord Mountbatten. While the Queen was hosting President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle last week, Philip appeared for the baby’s christening at Romsey Abbey in Romsey, Hampshire.

Philip took a helicopter – paid for out of his own money – for the 190-mile journey south west from Sandringham to Romsey.

He and Queen Elizabeth both missed the royal christening of their great-grandson Prince Louis earlier this month. The decision that the couple would not be attending the event was “mutually agreed” between the 92-year-old monarch, Prince William and Kate Middleton “some time ago,” a palace source told PEOPLE.

Prince Philip joined the rest of the royal family in May for his grandson Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle. His attendance was in question even in the days before the ceremony as he was recuperating from hip replacement surgery, which took place on April 4. He had been recovering at Windsor Castle — just a short walk away from St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

Although Philip sat out royal events such as Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday, and the Royal Ascot, he accompanied the Queen to two polo matches in June. A week after they attended Cartier International Day, the duo enjoyed a day of polo at the Royal Windsor Cup. The monarch wore a peach coat and hat alongside Philip, who sported a suit paired with an olive green tie.