Happy 98th Birthday, Prince Philip! See How the Royal Family Is Celebrating the Queen's Husband

Prince Philip is celebrating his 98th birthday — and the royals are sending their best wishes!

Social media pages for members of the royal family were flooded with tributes to Queen Elizabeth‘s husband of 71 years on Monday. The official Royal Family Instagram page, which covers the outings of the 93-year-old monarch and other prominent members, shared two photos of Philip: a recent shot of him sharing a smile with grandson Prince Harry during Lady Gabriella’s May wedding as well as a formal portrait, in which he wears his military uniform, from 1953.

“Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the shots are captioned. “The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921.”

Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also opted for a photo from the 1950s — a cute moment where a young Charles holds hands with his father after his return from a trip to Malta.

Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s office, also shared a number of photos, starting with a sunny shot of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. They also included joyous moments Philip shared with both his grandson and granddaughter-in-law, as well as a shot of from the 2016 Trooping the Colour festivities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also got in on the fun, sharing a happy photo of Philip with Harry. The new parents to son Archie, who met his great-grandfather just two days after his birth, also included a throwback shot of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the dance floor. The royal pair are all smiles in the black and white image.

“Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!” they wrote, adding a birthday cake emoji.

Princess Eugenie kept up her tradition of posting throwback photos with a variety of shots featuring her grandfather.

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh,” she wrote. “I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now..🎉🎊🎈”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew honored his father with a snap of Philip in his ceremonial military uniform, complete with bearskin hat.

Though Philip has ridden on horseback for Trooping the Colour in his younger days, he was absent entirely at the parade during this year’s official celebration of the Queen’s birthday. He also missed the event in 2018.

Philip’s last Trooping appearance was in 2017, just months before he officially retired from public life following 64 years of royal service.