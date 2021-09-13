Queen Elizabeth opened up her collection of intimate home videos to reveal cherished moments between Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry and Prince William Share Personal Memories of Philip in New Tribute with 'Unrivaled' Home Footage

A still from the Queen's video collection showing Philip and Charles and Anne playing

A new tribute to Prince Philip is giving us our most intimate perspective on the royals yet as they pay tribute to their late patriarch's century alive.

In footage from Queen Elizabeth's private collection released over the weekend, we see an excited Prince Philip on a mini-tricycle racing young Prince Charles and Princess Anne as a young Elizabeth dashes behind, trying to keep up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other glimpses from the family's personal vault show Philip rowing on a lake with his youngest son, Prince Edward, and relaxing with his children by a lake — possibly in Scotland, where he famously used to BBQ on the family summer breaks.

"We were lucky to have him for nearly a hundred years," says Prince Charles.

The clips are part of the BBC's upcoming Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, a new documentary celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh's life (airing September 22 on BBC One).

Prince William and Prince Harry are also interviewed along with their cousins for the show (Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did not take part).

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers Prince Philip rowing with young Prince Edward | Credit: BBC

"He's always been a huge presence behind everything we have done really," says William, 39.

Adds Harry, 36: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers Credit: BBC

According to the BBC, more than a dozen members of the royal family who offered "personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life" of Philip, who died on April 9 — just two months before what would have been his 100th birthday.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers Prince Harry on the BBC documentary on Prince Philip | Credit: BBC

The documentary from Oxford Films, which made the successful Queen at 90 five years ago, was conceived to mark that centenary and features interviews filmed both before and after Philip's death.

"With special access to the Queen's private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history — by those who knew him best," the BBC added in a statement.