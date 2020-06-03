Prince Philip Will Celebrate His Milestone 99th Birthday in a Simple Way

Queen Elizabeth will also celebrate her official birthday this month

Prince Philip is entering his 100th year of life!

Queen Elizabeth's husband will celebrate his 99th birthday on June 10 — and despite the momentous occasion, he will keep the festivities low-key. Philip is expected to mark the event with a lunch with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where the couple has been isolating with minimal staff since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like other royal birthdays that have occurred during quarantine — such as those of Prince Philip's great-grandchildren Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Archie — family members will likely send their well-wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh by video chat.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Antony Jones/Getty

Image zoom Prince Philip Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Although the Queen turned 94 in April, June is traditionally the month for public celebrations of the monarch's birthday. Trooping the Colour, which traditionally features a military parade and the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast, was canceled due to COVID-19. However, it was announced Wednesday that a small-scale military salute will take place on June 13 at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth at the 2019 Trooping the Colour James Devaney/Getty

Image zoom Prince Philip Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Although Prince Philip has not made many public appearances since his retirement, he has been seen driving his car (despite a car accident in Jan. 2019 that resulted in him voluntarily giving up his license) or on carriage rides on the grounds of Windsor.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Philip also attends special family events, such as weddings. He was present at grandson Prince Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October 2018 and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s May 2019 wedding to Thomas Kingston.