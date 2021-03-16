Prince Philip, 99, Leaves London Hospital After 28 Days

The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized since Feb. 16

Philip was seen leaving King Edward VII hospital in London on Tuesday after being admitted four weeks ago. He was initially admitted on Feb. 16 to undergo a few days of observation and rest after "feeling unwell" and being "treated for an infection," according to Buckingham Palace. This was the prince's longest ever hospital stay.

In March, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital — a high-tech specialized hospital — for an operation on what was called a "pre-existing heart condition." He was then moved back to King Edward VII hospital.

Upon being discharged, Philip returned to Windsor Castle, where he has been isolating with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, amid COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth's husband was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16. "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continued.

Although he was expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, the royal ended up spending weeks in the hospital, where he was treated for an infection and then underwent a procedure on his heart. He was said to have remained in "good spirits" during his stay, according to a royal source.

Philip's son, Prince Charles, visited his father in the hospital. And his grandson, Prince William, was asked about his well-being on an outing to a vaccine center.

"He's okay," William said. "They're keeping an eye on him."

Palace sources stressed that this was not an emergency admission and that Philip walked into the hospital unaided. He had been feeling unwell and the doctor was called. His hospital stay was expected to be "purely precautionary," a source added. The illness is not COVID-19-related.

Both the Queen, who remained at Windsor Castle while her husband was in the hospital, and Prince Philip received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in early January.

Philip, who will turn 100 in June, has been plagued by health issues in recent years. He was hospitalized in December 2019 in relation to a "pre-existing condition," according to the palace at the time.

He abruptly canceled his appearance at the traditional Maundy church service that he was scheduled to attend with the monarch in March 2018. Philip also skipped Easter Sunday services that year ahead of the announcement that he underwent hip replacement surgery.

The royal had a car accident in January 2019 that resulted in him voluntarily giving up his license.