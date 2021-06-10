Princess Eugenie, who gave her son the middle name Philip, shared a photo of the Queen and Prince Philip at her own wedding

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and More Remember Prince Philip on His 100th Birthday

Prince Philip is being remembered and missed on what would have been his 100th birthday.

On Thursday, two months after Queen Elizabeth's husband died, members of the royal family shared dedications to the Duke of Edinburgh on social media to mark the milestone.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a two photos of Prince Philip on Instagram, a photo from July 2020 when the late royal transferred his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to Camilla and a black-and-white throwback photo of Philip holding hands with his eldest son in 1951.

"Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday," the couple captioned the tribute.

Camilla spent the day at the Garden Museum and met volunteers from Floral Angels, a charity that recycles donated flowers from events and arranges them for use in hospices, shelters and care homes throughout London. During the outing, she remembered both Prince Philip and her father, Major Bruce Shand, who died 15 years ago on Friday.

"I'm very honored to be here, to be doing something I know they both would have appreciated," she said.

Prince Philip's grandson Prince William and granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton also remembered him, sharing a new photo of the Queen in the gardens of Windsor Castle. It was announced Wednesday that the monarch, 95, was recently presented with a pink rose that was specially created to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's centenary.

Princess Eugenie, who gave her son the middle name Philip in tribute to her grandfather earlier this year, got personal by sharing a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at her own wedding in October 2018.

"Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday," she wrote.

Queen Elizabeth, who has been staying at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic, will be spending the poignant day "privately," a palace source told PEOPLE.