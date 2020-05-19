German Royal Prince Otto of Hesse Dies in Motorcycle Accident at Age 55
The prince reportedly crashed his bike into a center guardrail
A German prince has died following a motorcycle accident.
Prince Otto of Hesse crashed his Ducati Multistrada 1260 into the center guardrail on a highway in the state of Bavaria on Sunday, according to German newspaper Bild. The 55-year-old royal died of injuries sustained from the accident.
The entrepreneur, who used to own a number of Mcdonald's restaurants, is survived by his four children. He became divorced from their mother, Clara Blickhauser, in 2017.
His Facebook page shows his enthusiasm for motorcycles, with a Ducati bike as his cover photo, as well as images him smiling on a motorcycle.
Prince Otto was the second son of William of Hesse-Philippsthal-Barchfeld, the current head of the Hesse-Philippsthal family. He was a descendent of King Frederick William III of Prussia and King William I of the Netherlands.
On his mother's side, his grandmother is Princess Marianne of Prussia, a member of the German royal dynasty, the House of Hohenzollern.
This is the second tragic death of a royal in recent weeks. Princess Maria Galitzine, a descendent of the Habsburg dynasty, died suddenly at age 31 from a cardiac aneurysm earlier this month.
The daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine and Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine, neé Archduchess of Austria, was living in Texas. She married Rishi Roop Singh, a chef in Houston, in 2017, and had a 2-year-old son, Maxim, who "was the apple of her eye," according to her obituary.