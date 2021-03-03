Big sister Princess Estelle and their family dog Rio also make appearances in the portraits

Prince Oscar of Sweden Shows Off His Royal Smile in New Photos for His 5th Birthday

Prince Oscar of Sweden is 5 — and his smile says it all!

The son of Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday, and the palace released three new portraits of the little royal to mark the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Photographer Kate Gabor captured Prince Oscar's giant grin during a photo session, in which he looked adorable in a grey argyle sweater.

Oscar also cuddled Rio, the family's Cavapoo (part poodle, part Cavalier King Charles Spaniel) in another snap.

Big sister Princess Estelle made an appearance in the new portraits in a shot of the royal siblings bundled up in winter jackets and hats while playing outside in the snow.

Image zoom Prince Oscar | Credit: Kate Gabor/The Royal Court of Sweden/IBL/Shutterstock

Prince Oscar is youngest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, , as well as the grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, making him third in line for the Swedish throne after his sister.

Image zoom Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar | Credit: Kate Gabor/The Royal Court of Sweden

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Just last week, Princess Estelle celebrated a birthday of her own. Starring in her owen set of new portraits, the princess looks more grown up than ever in the photos taken at Haga Castle outside Stockholm.

The birthday portraits appear to have been taken at the same time, as Prince Oscar appears in one of Princess Estelle's photos wearing the same sharp ensemble.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Oscar and Estelle's cousin also celebrated a birthday recently.