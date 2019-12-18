Prince Oscar of Sweden Shows Off Royal Handshake While Receiving Christmas Trees at Palace

Prince Oscar of Sweden gave a helping hand in getting the palace ready for Christmas!

The 3-year-old royal joined parents Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel in accepting Christmas trees at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on Wednesday. In a fun tradition, students from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have been presenting the palace with the evergreens every year since the 1960s.

Prince Oscar was clearly excited for the event, jumping as he walked in holding hands with both his mom and dad. He even revealed that he’s already mastered his royal handshake, happily greeting the students (with a little direction from Princess Victoria!).

Oscar was even given a miniature tree — even smaller than himself! — which he proudly held. Throughout the event, there was no sign of his meme-worthy frown that he displayed during Princess Victoria’s name day celebrations last year.

As the trio left, Prince Oscar again walked between his parents and even swung in the air as they held his hands.

Image zoom Sara Friberg/Swedish Royal House

Princess Victoria looked festive to accept the Christmas trees, donning a red ensemble featuring a belted waist and black heels.

The royal couple’s daughter, 7-year-old Princess Estelle, likely missed the event due to school. She’s taken part in the annual tradition in past years.

RELATED: Swedish Royals Go Glam in Tiaras and Bold Gowns for Nobel Prize Ceremony Banquet

Image zoom Prince Carl-Philip and Prince Alexander Prince Carl Philip/Instagram

Last year, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden had an adorable helper when he took part in the Swedish holiday tradition — his son, Prince Alexander! The little royal, who was 2 at the time, even wore a red Santa Claus hat, red pants and a holiday sweater featuring reindeer.