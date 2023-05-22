Royal Bride Sophie Evekink Faints During Wedding to Prince Ludwig of Bavaria

Sophie Evekink had a graceful recovery after fainting during her royal wedding.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old doctoral student briefly lost consciousnesses during her wedding ceremony to Prince Ludwig of Bavaria. The couple tied the knot on Saturday morning at Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany, and the bride fainted in church.

"A spokesperson confirmed that Princess Sophie fainted during the wedding this morning. After a drink she was fine again and the ceremony continued," royal blogger ChristinZ tweeted.

Quoting a guest, German newspaper Bild similarly reported, "'The bride fell backwards, the groom caught her. The groomsmen rushed over. We are glad that she felt well again straight away.' "

According to the outlet, Sophie fainted during her vows, and Prince Leopold also came to her aid. The royal bride, who the House of Wittelsbach now styles as Princess Sophie, seemed to be in good spirits as she exited church with Prince Ludwig, 40, and gave a wave to the crowds who came out to see them.

The newlyweds then traveled to Nymphenburg Palace, where Ludwig's cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria hosted an afternoon reception.

Prince Ludwig is in line as future head of the Bavarian family behind Duke Max of Bavaria, Franz's brother, and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, his father. The German royal is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria. Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family has ceremoniously continued on.

Ahead of the wedding, a spokesperson told PEOPLE that the celebration would reflect regional elements and personal touches, from the participation of traditional Bavarian delegations in the ceremony and church to local food and drink on the menu.

Princess Sophie was a timeless bride in a Reem Acra gown with long sheer sleeves and floral lace details, tailored locally in Bavaria. She glittered in the floral tiara Ludwig's grandmother Princess Irmingard wore on her wedding day in 1950 and a complementary veil from Ukrainian brand WONA. Her groom was classic in a suit with the insignia of the Royal Bavarian House Knights Order of Saint George and the House Knights Order of Saint Hubertus.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2022, and asked for donations to Learning Lions in Kenya and the Nymphenburg Aid Association Foundation in lieu of gifts.

Princess Sophie is a dual Dutch/Canadian citizen and a graduate of University College London and the University of Oxford. She previously worked for the United Nations on health and human rights in Geneva, Switzerland and the United Nations in New York and is currently researching for her doctorate at the Law Faculty at Oxford University, where she teaches a course on transitional justice at the Criminology Centre.

Prince Ludwig studied law in Göttingen, Germany, specializing in human rights and international humanitarian law. Since 2011 he's been a board member of the Nymphenburg Aid Association. For the last decade, Ludwig has spent much of his time in rural Kenya, where he's founded several non-profit organizations. At the request of Duke Franz of Bavaria, he also carries out representative and honorary tasks in Bavaria.