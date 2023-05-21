Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Marries Sophie Evekink in Germany

The eldest son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria wed Sophie Evekink in a religious ceremony at the Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany, on May 20

By Emily Strohm
Published on May 21, 2023 10:18 AM
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Marries Sophie Evekink in Munich, Germany
Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria is married!

The eldest son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, 40, wed Sophie Evekink, 34, in a religious ceremony at the Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany on May 20.

Following the couple's wedding, a reception was hosted by Prince Ludwig's cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria at Nymphenburg Palace.

Prince Ludwig is in line to be the future head of the Bavarian family behind Duke Max of Bavaria, Franz's brother, and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, his father. The German royal is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria. Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family has ceremoniously continued on.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Marries Sophie Evekink in Munich, Germany
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

A spokesperson told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony that the celebration would reflect regional elements and personal touches, from the participation of traditional Bavarian delegations in the ceremony and church to local food and drink on the menu.

For her walk down the aisle, Evekink chose a Reem Acra gown that was tailored locally in Bavaria and a veil designed by Ukrainian brand WONA. The page boys and flower girls wore clothes inspired by traditional styles and colors of Bavaria by local regional tailor Gabi Nitzl from Niederbayern.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in August 2022, but it's unknown when the couple first connected.

Ahead of the wedding Prince Luitpold told Bild newspaper he looked forward to officially welcoming Sophie into the family.

"Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman," he told the German outlet. "I hope they start a family soon. It is very gratifying that Ludwig is now more in Bavaria again."

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Marries Sophie Evekink in Munich, Germany
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

Sophie is a dual Dutch/Canadian citizen and a graduate of University College London and the University of Oxford. She previously worked for the United Nations on health and human rights in Geneva, Switzerland and the United Nations in New York and is currently researching for her doctorate at the Law Faculty at Oxford University, where she teaches a course on transitional justice at the Criminology Centre.

Ludwig studied law in Göttingen, Germany, specializing in human rights and international humanitarian law. Since 2011 he's been a board member of the Nymphenburg Aid Association. For the last decade, Ludwig has spent much of his time in rural Kenya, where he's founded several non-profit organizations. At the request of Duke Franz of Bavaria, he also carries out representative and honorary tasks in Bavaria.

Related Articles
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark the Start of Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch Credit– Kensington Palace
Prince William Joins Royal Navy Rowing Trip to Mark Mental Health Awareness Week: Watch
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark 5th Wedding Anniversary Days After 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Told Friends Car Chase Was 'Closest I Have Ever Felt' to Understanding How Princess Diana Died
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Not Heard from the Royal Family Following NYC Car Chase
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase: Photo Agency Refuses to Hand Over Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Feeling After Car Chase: 'They Were Shaken'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan,Misan Harriman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Speaks Out Following Car Chase: 'They Have Babies at Home'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Witnesses Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
NYPD Says 'Numerous Photographers' Made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Transport 'Challenging'
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Car Chase in New York City: Everything to Know
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Buckingham Palace Shares No Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York City Car Chase
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nyc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' by Paparazzi in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Alexi Lubomirski First Thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photo Commission Was a Prank (Exclusive)
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Meghan Markle Steps Out in New York City to Accept Award with Surprise Guests Prince Harry and Mom Doria
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Kate Middleton Explains How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All Different (Exclusive)
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, on August 17, 2022
Queen of Malaysia Reveals Dress Code for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding (No Tiaras!)