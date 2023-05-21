Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Marries Sophie Evekink in Germany

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria is married!

The eldest son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, 40, wed Sophie Evekink, 34, in a religious ceremony at the Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany on May 20.

Following the couple's wedding, a reception was hosted by Prince Ludwig's cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria at Nymphenburg Palace.

Prince Ludwig is in line to be the future head of the Bavarian family behind Duke Max of Bavaria, Franz's brother, and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, his father. The German royal is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria. Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family has ceremoniously continued on.

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

A spokesperson told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony that the celebration would reflect regional elements and personal touches, from the participation of traditional Bavarian delegations in the ceremony and church to local food and drink on the menu.

For her walk down the aisle, Evekink chose a Reem Acra gown that was tailored locally in Bavaria and a veil designed by Ukrainian brand WONA. The page boys and flower girls wore clothes inspired by traditional styles and colors of Bavaria by local regional tailor Gabi Nitzl from Niederbayern.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in August 2022, but it's unknown when the couple first connected.

Ahead of the wedding Prince Luitpold told Bild newspaper he looked forward to officially welcoming Sophie into the family.

"Ludwig made a good choice. My future daughter-in-law is a very intelligent and educated woman," he told the German outlet. "I hope they start a family soon. It is very gratifying that Ludwig is now more in Bavaria again."

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

Sophie is a dual Dutch/Canadian citizen and a graduate of University College London and the University of Oxford. She previously worked for the United Nations on health and human rights in Geneva, Switzerland and the United Nations in New York and is currently researching for her doctorate at the Law Faculty at Oxford University, where she teaches a course on transitional justice at the Criminology Centre.

Ludwig studied law in Göttingen, Germany, specializing in human rights and international humanitarian law. Since 2011 he's been a board member of the Nymphenburg Aid Association. For the last decade, Ludwig has spent much of his time in rural Kenya, where he's founded several non-profit organizations. At the request of Duke Franz of Bavaria, he also carries out representative and honorary tasks in Bavaria.