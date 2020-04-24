Image zoom Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

Prince Louis' latest look comes without a not-so-royal price tag!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, who turned 2 on Thursday, celebrated his birthday by joining his entire family in the "Clap for Carers" campaign that aired on the BBC's The Big Night In. The royal parents and their three children stepped out the front door of their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, to join the country in applauding frontline workers fighting the coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The entire family coordinated in blue outfits, with Louis sporting a navy sweater featuring a red car — and it's a bargain buy from a local supermarket! The "crochet car jumper with peter pan collar" comes from Sainsbury's TU kids line — and retails for just $11.

RELATED: Like Father, Like Son! See How Prince Louis Matched His Dad Prince William

Image zoom

Prince Louis wore the same affordable brand in the official portraits released for his birthday, this time opting for a blue gingham bodysuit. Despite his hands being covered in colorful paint — and the paint making its way all over the prince's face — he somehow managed to keep his clothes spotless!

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Prince Louis

Kate has previously been spotted shopping at her local Sainbury's supermarket while in Norfolk, including a trip with her kids last October to look for Halloween costumes. The royal mom, who was with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the time, even stopped to chat with some fellow shoppers.

RELATED: Oops! Did You Catch the Mistake in the Royal Family's Birthday Post for Prince Louis?

Local Kathy Whittaker spotted Kate browsing the Halloween section.

"I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween," Whittaker said, according to several U.K newspapers. "I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what."

The store is approximately 12 miles or a 30-minute drive from Anmer Hall, which sits on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate and was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding gift.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate has also been spotted shopping in the British supermarket Waitrose and the budget-friendly store The Range, where she bought some last-minute Christmas purchases over the holiday season.

Before Kate married Prince William and became future Queen, she had the comfort of a happy childhood — and she wants the same for her own children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis.

"She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family," a friend of the royal previously told PEOPLE. "She desperately wants that normality for her own kids."