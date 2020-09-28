Prince Louis Just Wore Big Brother Prince George Hand-Me-Downs from a Memorable Occasion
This isn't the first time the Cambridge kids have swapped clothing either!
Kate Middleton is a pro at recycling clothing, so it's no surprise that she's a fan of hand-me-downs for her three children!
On Saturday, Prince William and Kate shared two adorable new photos with their children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — taken with a very special friend of the family: Sir David Attenborough. And there's a reason Prince Louis' outfit looked familiar: it once belonged to his big brother!
Louis wore a merino wool jumper in blue from Wild and Gorgeous, the same one that Prince George wore during the Cambridge's 2016 tour of Canada (before Louis came along!). Young George and Charlotte memorably joined their parents at an outdoor party for military families, where they adorably blew bubbles, cuddled with animals and received balloon animal art.
While George paired the top with red shorts four years ago, Louis sported navy shorts with knee socks by Amaia. Both royal brothers wore the jumper over a checked collared shirt.
For the meeting with Attenborough — who George is a big fan of, and Charlotte looked very excited to see as well! — Prince George wore a blue checked shirt by Trotters with navy slacks (adding to just a handful of times the future king has worn long pants in public rather than shorts with knee socks). Princess Charlotte sported a dress from Zara (one of Kate's favorite affordable brands in her own wardrobe as well) with canvas sneakers from Trotters.
This isn't the first time the Cambridge kids have swapped clothing. When Prince Louis was just a newborn, Princess Charlotte cradled her baby brother for an official portrait wearing a navy blue cardigan that was a hand-me-down from her big brother.
George had previously wore the sweater from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, which retailed for $52, in a 2016 photo of Queen Elizabeth with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz took the image to commemorate the monarch’s 90th birthday.
Attenborough also had a special gift for Prince William and Kate's children during his visit.
"When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’)," Kensington Palace wrote on social media, adding that the fossil had been in Attenborough's possession for decades.
"When I was his age, I remember being given fossils by a grown-up, so I thought I would do the same," the esteemed conservation advocate, 94, told The Times. "[George asked] What it was? How big it was? And so on. He was certainly very interested. He seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils. She [Charlotte] was too. All three seemed charming."
Attenborough visited Kensington Palace earlier this week to attend an outdoor screening of his upcoming feature film, A Life On Our Planet, with Prince William.