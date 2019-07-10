Prince Louis Just Had a Meme-Worthy Moment in Kate's Sunglasses While Greeting Meghan and Archie

Prince Louis is on a meme-worthy streak!

First he showed off his adorable wobbly walk in his mom Kate Middleton‘s garden, then he stole the show on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour with his thumb-sucking and enthusiastic royal wave. Now he’s melting hearts with his surprise appearance at dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry‘s charity polo match on Wednesday.

In an oh-so-cute moment, the 1-year-old royal was seen wearing his mom’s oversized sunglasses while giving a tongue-wagging smile to his aunt Meghan Markle and cousin Archie as they walked onto the polo field.

Kate, who sat nearby, couldn’t help but laugh as she watched her son’s playful exchange.

The unexpected family outing, which also included Louis’ older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, marked the first public outing for the royal cousins since the birth of Archie in May (and Archie’s first-ever public outing!).

Kate — in a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castañer espadrilles — held Louis in her arms as she arrived to the match. Later, Louis played in the grass with his mom while George, who turns 6 on July 22, and 4-year-old Charlotte played soccer nearby. Charlotte also showed off her ballet skills during the playdate.

Meghan, who wore a khaki green V-neck linen midi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez, gave 2-month-old Archie a sweet kiss on his forehead as she made her way to the field. Later, she and Harry shared a sweet moment as the family left the field.

Harry and Meghan just celebrated their son’s christening over the weekend with a small group of close friends and family.

“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”

The new parents now share the bond of parenthood with William and Kate. And cousins Louis and Archie will have lots of milestones to share in the future, as they are only one year apart.

Kate recently revealed that her 1-year-old son “is keeping us on our toes.”

“I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide — I had no idea!” she said during an outing in May.