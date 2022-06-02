Prince Louis, 4, Wears Dad Prince William's Mini Sailor Suit for Trooping the Colour (37 Years Later!)
Prince Louis is all in on Throwback Thursday — in an outfit directly from his dad's childhood.
Making his Trooping the Colour carriage debut, the 4-year-old prince wore the same mini sailor suit that his father, Prince William, wore to Trooping at age 2 in 1985. (The same year Louis' uncle, Prince Harry, made his own Trooping the Colour debut!)
This isn't the first time one of the Cambridge children have worn an archival piece from William's closet. In 2015, an almost 2-year-old Prince George, making his own Trooping debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, wore a baby blue romper 31 years after William had worn the same outfit for the same occasion.
In 2019, Louis made his own balcony debut in another rewear — this one borrowed from Harry, who first wore the blue-and-white shirt with matching shorts back in 1986.
And Princess Charlotte, 7, has also worn a royal hand-me-down, delighting fans in Canada in the same blue sweater previously worn by her big brother Prince George, 8. (It was the very same sweater from Amaia that George had worn to meet his baby sister at the hospital in 2015.)
On Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children made their carriage ride debut at Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.
The siblings rode together in the first carriage in the procession alongside Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Both Kate and Camilla also opted for rewears — Kate in a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white-and-blue Philip Treacy hat along with earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Camilla rewore a Bruce Oldfield dress and coat as well as a hat by Philip Treacy.
As the carriage proceeded down the Mall, George, Charlotte and Louis enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers lining the streets. The well-schooled siblings then bowed their heads to the royal colour as they passed.
RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!
While it is the first time that George, Charlotte, and Louis have taken part in the carriage procession, the young royals are already Trooping the Colour pros, having all previously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been showing off their royal waves for years, and Prince Louis made his first-ever balcony appearance back in 2019 (before Trooping the Colour was massively scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Louis had everyone — including his parents! — giggling as she enthusiastically waved at the crowd gathered outside the palace and pointed to the Royal Air Force jets overhead.
