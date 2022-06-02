Prince Louis, 4, Wears Dad Prince William's Mini Sailor Suit for Trooping the Colour (37 Years Later!)

The little prince looked just like his dad for his carriage debut

Prince Louis is all in on Throwback Thursday — in an outfit directly from his dad's childhood.

Making his Trooping the Colour carriage debut, the 4-year-old prince wore the same mini sailor suit that his father, Prince William, wore to Trooping at age 2 in 1985. (The same year Louis' uncle, Prince Harry, made his own Trooping the Colour debut!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This isn't the first time one of the Cambridge children have worn an archival piece from William's closet. In 2015, an almost 2-year-old Prince George, making his own Trooping debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, wore a baby blue romper 31 years after William had worn the same outfit for the same occasion.

prince william and prince george Prince George (right) wearing the same outfit as Prince William for Trooping The Colour in 2015. | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In 2019, Louis made his own balcony debut in another rewear — this one borrowed from Harry, who first wore the blue-and-white shirt with matching shorts back in 1986.

Prince Harry and Prince Louis Prince Louis (right, with Kate Middleton) wears Prince Harry's 1986 outfit at Trooping the Colour in 2019. | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty; DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty

And Princess Charlotte, 7, has also worn a royal hand-me-down, delighting fans in Canada in the same blue sweater previously worn by her big brother Prince George, 8. (It was the very same sweater from Amaia that George had worn to meet his baby sister at the hospital in 2015.)

prince william, prince louis Prince William (left) in 1985 and Prince Louis in the same outfit on June 2. | Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage, Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

On Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children made their carriage ride debut at Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour Prince George (far left), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in their carriage debut on June 2. | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The siblings rode together in the first carriage in the procession alongside Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Both Kate and Camilla also opted for rewears — Kate in a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white-and-blue Philip Treacy hat along with earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Camilla rewore a Bruce Oldfield dress and coat as well as a hat by Philip Treacy.

As the carriage proceeded down the Mall, George, Charlotte and Louis enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers lining the streets. The well-schooled siblings then bowed their heads to the royal colour as they passed.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

While it is the first time that George, Charlotte, and Louis have taken part in the carriage procession, the young royals are already Trooping the Colour pros, having all previously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!