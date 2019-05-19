Prince Louis Is Walking! Watch the 1-Year-Old Royal's Adorable March in Kate Middleton's Garden

Little Prince Louis is already strutting around!

In adorable new photos shared on Sunday, the 12-month-old can be seen marching around his mother Kate Middleton‘s “Back to Nature” garden — a woodland-themed garden in partnership with designers, Andrée Davies, 55, and Adam White, 45, — that she has been working on with the intention of creating a fun place for families to experience a natural environment together and enjoy the relaxing benefits of nature.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also in the photos, Kate, along with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Louis can be seen playing and exploring the garden together ahead of its big reveal.

Little Louis, who wore his brother’s striped hand-me-down shorts from Spanish brand Neck and Neck, can even be seen on the swing that Kate also playfully enjoyed just a few days ago when giving a sneak peek at her plans for the garden.

"I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together." — The Duchess of Cambridge on the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden pic.twitter.com/286B9TOPGA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019

Matt Porteous/PA

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Revealed That 9-Month-Old Prince Louis Has Already Mastered This Milestone

Matt Porteous/PA

The swing, which hands from the garden’s centerpiece, a tree house, was included with hopes to encourage “creative play and discovery for all generations.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Unveils Plans for Her New Wilderness-Inspired Garden

Matt Porteous/PA

In another photo, siblings George, who was dressed in a H&M polo shirt, and Charlotte, who wore a floral dress by Rachel Riley, dip their feet in a creek that runs through the garden.

Kate is known to regularly escape the bustle of London to enjoy the clean air and vibrant woods near her parents’ home in Bucklebury with her kids so that the royal children can enjoy the outdoors.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” Kate wrote in a heartwarming letter last year.

Matt Porteous/PA

Last week, Kate revealed that her youngest was “keeping us on our toes,” making people wonder if he was walking already.

“I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide — I had no idea!” she said during an outing to a War II code-breaking center in London on Tuesday.